New Laws Taking Effect January 1st, 2017

State Senator

JOEY HENSLEY, MD

28th District

As we ring in the 2016 year, Tennesseans can expect to find several new laws on the books on January 1, including two that I sponsored and co-sponsored respectively regarding handgun carry permits.

Lawmakers voted this year to lower the minimum age for handgun carry permits for veterans and active duty members of the U.S. Armed Services.

Eighteen states allow permits to be issued at the age of 18, including South Carolina and Maryland.

The new legislation allows honorably discharged and active members of the armed forces to obtain one beginning at the age of 18.

The General Assembly agreed that those men and women that are entrusted to carry in the military to protect the nation should be allowed the same rights outside the armed forces.

Similarly, a new law passed the General Assembly that reduces the lifetime handgun permit fee.

The new law reduces the fee from $500 to $200 for current permit holders.

First-time applicants will pay the $115 fee currently in effect, plus $200 for a lifetime handgun permit.

The legislation takes effect January 1, 2017 in order to make the changes necessary to the computer systems to properly process the permits.

Legislation promoting civics education in Tennessee passed the General Assembly.

The new law makes components of the test administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to those seeking citizenship one of the tools used in assessing student progress under Tennessee’s civics education program.

The legislation calls on local education agencies to utilize 25 to 50 of the 100 questions posed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the citizenship test.

The test, which will be administered during high school, may be taken by the student multiple times until he or she scores the 70 percent minimum required for graduation.

Students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) are exempt from the requirement under certain circumstances as provided by the bill.

Students will continue to receive the project-based civics assessments provided under a 2012 law.

Legislation has been signed into law which deletes the requirement that a person’s driver license be suspended for an additional like period if they are convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

This allows a court to order issuance of a restricted driver license contingent on the person participating in a payment plan for any unpaid fines or costs and aims to get people back to work.

In closing, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a joyous and Happy New Year.