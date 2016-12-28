Community Supports Library Food Programs

Since January of this year, Lobelville Library has provided a free monthly dinner for the community. These dinners occur on the first Tuesday of every month from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the library.

The dinners are open to everyone; they are not really intended to just help those who need food, but more to bring the community together and provide a time and place where old friendships can be rekindled and new friendships can be made.

Mrs. Cowboy said, “When we first decided to host these dinners, we had no budget and no formal plan of how to provide these dinners and we weren’t even sure how many would come. The dinners have been a great success with an average of 65 to 70 people each month, but we had 140 people come to our hamburger cookout in the spring.”

The community has responded in a tremendous way.

Lobelville Friends of the Library now formally supports the program.

Lobelville Methodist Church has been extremely supportive of the Christmas and monthly dinners.

Lobelville City Hall has purchased to-go boxes and this month even bought an industrial rice cooker (see photo).

First Baptist Church in Lobelville donated a large amount of food.

Kelly and Lori Bonner donated a full-size stand up freezer (see other photo).

So many individuals and families have stepped in and brought food or helped set up or clean up after the dinners that there are too many to mention here.

The food programs have grown to even provide snacks and drinks to all of the children that visit the library after school.

Mr. and Mrs. Cowboy have been tremendously touched and inspired by the generosity and care of so many. They invite you to share in the spirit of friendship every month; come be an active part of a caring community that really knows how to show what love is all about.