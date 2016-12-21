THERESA OLIVER

Ms. Oliver, 52, of Lobelville, died on the morning of Saturday, December 10, 2016. She and her husband, Andrew Oliver, died together in an automobile accident in Lobelville. A memorial service was held Friday, December 16, 2016, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Dannie and Earl Agee. She resided most of her life in Perry County, and raise her granddaughter, Normandy, from the day she was born. As a kitchen manager and cook for Stillwaters, Theresa knew each resident personally and prepared their favorite meal and cake for birthdays and graduations. She was incredibly talented and artistic. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Scottie and Earl Dean Agee. Survivors include her son, Shane Coble of Perry County; a daughter, Paula Coble of Perry County; grandchildren, Normandy, Jasper, Noah, Kalista, and Journey; sisters, Linda (Tim) O’Guin and Geraldine (Tom) Cotham, both of Linden; nieces, Noelle (Cody) McGee, Hollie Agee, and Kandra O’Guin; nephews, Wes O’Guin, and Robbie Agee; and a host of other loving family members and friends.