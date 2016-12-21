PUBLIC NOTICES

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

­Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated May 7, 2009, executed by Robert E. Gobelet II and wife Samantha Gobelet, to Anthony R. Steele, Trustee, and recorded in Book 100, Page 804 in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated November 15, 2016, recorded in Book 121, Page 122, in the above mentioned Register’s Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 3:00 pm at the south door of the Perry County Courthouse located in Linden, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at an Iron pin set in the northern right of way of State Highway 100, said iron pin set being the southeast corner of Lloyd Qualls as recorded in Deed Book P-18, Page 329, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, and being the southwest corner of the tract being described, thence with the eastern boundary of Qualls North 34 degrees 58 minutes 32 seconds East 127.73 feet to an 15 inch cherry; thence North 23 degrees 51 minutes 04 seconds East 421.92 feet to a 20-inch hickory in the boundary of Willamette Industries as recorded in Deed Book R19, Page 421, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee; said hickory being the northeast corner of Qualls and being the northwest corner of the tract being described; thence with said boundary North 82 degrees 47 minutes 38 seconds East 115.25 feet to an 20 inch white oak, said white oak being the northeast corner of the tract being described; thence South 2 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 69.90 feet to an 14 inch sourwood; thence North 77 degrees 52 minutes 31 seconds East 53.89 feet to a 16-inch hickory; thence South 57 degrees 29 minutes 34 seconds East 77.37 feet to a 15 inch beech; thence South 11 degrees 56 minutes 29 seconds West 131.49 feet to an 8 inch hickory; thence South 12 degrees 52 minutes 34 seconds East 134.05 feet to a 20 inch white oak; thence South 27 degrees 34 minutes 56 seconds West 125.72 feet to an 13 inch cherry; thence South 42 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds West, passing an iron pin set at 158.02 feet, in all 164.82 feet to a point in the northern right of way of State Highway 100, said point being the southeast corner of the tract being described; thence with said highway and a curve to the right having a radius of 1260.08 feet, and arc length of 321.06 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 73 degrees 59 minutes 34 seconds West 320.19 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 3.95 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee License No. 1335, dated January, 2004.

DEED REFERENCE:

This being the same property conveyed to Robert E. Gobelet, II and wife, Samantha Gobelet, by deed of Dustin A Matthews, dated March 3, 2006, of record in Book D-1, Page 397, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office including any ROW for State Highway 100 and a ROW recorded in Book W 23, Page 241, said Register’s Office.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 100, page 804, said Register’s Office.

Together with that certain 2009 CMH Bayview mobile home, serial number CS2010172TNAB believed to be permanently affixed thereon.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 064-021.01

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2797 Highway 100, Linden, TN 37096 as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Perry County, TN.

Pursuant to TCA 47-9-604, this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2009 CMH Bayview mobile home, serial number CS2010172TNAB.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 Franklin Road

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

Publish Newspaper: Buffalo River Review

Editions dated: Wednesday, December 7, December 14, December 21, 2016

File #74267

12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of GAYLON THOMAS KELLEY, Late of PERRY County, Tenn.

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of December, 2016, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of GAYLON THOMAS KELLEY, deceased, who died November 17, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.