MONTE HERBERT LAWRENCE﻿﻿

Mr. Lawrence, 57, of Texas, formerly of Linden, died Thursday, December 8, 2016. A funeral service was held Thursday, December 15, 2016, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Smith Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ira Herbert Lawrence and Dorothy Wilsdorf Lawrence. He grew up in the Pineview Community, and graduated from Perry County High School in 1977. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Gavin “Cole” Pharris; and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include his daughter, Amy Lawrence; his mother, Judy Lawrence of Waverly; sisters, Janet Carroll of Linden, and Frances Carroll of Jackson; a brother, Michael Lawrence of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.