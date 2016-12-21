LINDEN TEAMS COMPLETE SEASON

The Linden Middle School Lady Vikings ended their season in third place by defeating the Lobelville Lady Hornets 21-15.

Scoring: Anna Broadway, 5; Kaylee Duncan, 9; Bailey Wilson, 3; Skylen Casrill, 2; Jessica Klase, 2.

All Season honors: Anna Broadway and Kaylee Duncan; All Tournament: Kaylee Duncan and Jessica Klase.

The Linden Vikings finished in second place, falling to McEwen in the championship, 42-49.

Scoring: Jackson Tatum, 13; Tyler Dudley, 8; Jaxx Plunkett, 6; Jesse Hicks, 11; Brycen Graves, 4.

All Season and All Tournament honors: Jackson Tatum, Tyler Dudley, Jaxx Plunkett.

