‘FESTIVAL OF LESSONS & CAROLS’ TONIGHT

AMY SHAFER

Perry County Cultural Arts Commission

Every year, for more than a century, England’s most famous choir gives what is called “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.”

“What is that?” you may ask. A treasured tradition, the title doesn’t give much away and is entirely inadequate to convey the richness and beauty of it all, so let me explain.

The name came from a Christmas program that first took place in 1880 in Cornwall, England.

In a temporary wooden structure serving as “church” while the Truro cathedral was being built, the Bishop of Truro put together a musical service for Christmas Eve.

The program was made of nine short readings which were called “lessons,” with carols sung by the choir between each reading, hence the name “Lessons and Carols.”

Over 400 people attended that first program and it became a tradition which has been repeated every year since.

A few years later that same Bishop of Truro became Archbishop of Canterbury where he continued the tradition and from which it spread to other churches throughout England.

This brings us to King’s College Choir, Cambridge. This choir was created in 1441. Yes. You read that right. The year 1441 AD.

Founded by King Henry VI for his chapel, the choir has been singing daily services continuously for over 500 years. (The English are really into their long traditions.)

In 1918, the choir sang their first Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Christmas Eve, adopting it into their centuries-old singing tradition.

Even during WWII, when the chapel’s beautiful, ancient stained-glass windows were removed for safe-keeping and replaced by black-out paper, and with no heating in the chapel, the service was sung every Christmas and broadcast around the world by BBC.

Through the worldwide broadcasts from King’s College by the BBC, the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols can be heard nearly everywhere and millions tune in to listen every year.

The amazing sound of choir voices ringing through the awe-inspiring space of King’s College Chapel has become the quintessential Lessons and Carols service throughout the world.

It starts with one lone boy singing the beginning of “Once In Royal David’s City,” who is gradually joined by the rest of the choir, swelling into full force by the time they reach the final verse.

Other carols follow, interspersed with short readings that tell the story of the first Christmas.

What could be better than hearing it on the radio? Attending a Festival in person and experiencing it live.

This year, you can do exactly that, right here in Linden.

A Lessons and Carols service sung by Heritage Choir in the English musical tradition, including young choristers and the iconic solo child’s voice opening with “Once in Royal David’s City” is being hosted by Perry County Cultural Arts in collaboration with First Baptist Church.

The Heritage Choir began the annual tradition in 2010 using a small ensemble consisting of about a dozen singers. Since that time, it has grown to over 80 singers including a children’s choir of more than 40 choristers, and is accompanied by an instrumental ensemble, piano, and organ.

This year will be their first time presenting the program in Linden, and you will not want to miss it.

Join us, 7:00pm, Wednesday, December 21, at Linden First Baptist Church, 138 West Main Street, to hear an inspiring, beautiful Festival of Lessons and Carols, a Christmas experience you will never forget.