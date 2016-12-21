FARRIS TAYLOR THOMISON

Mr. Thomison, 82, died Friday, December 9, 2016, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 17, 2016, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Benny Howard officiating. Burial was at Howard’s Cemetery. He was born in Scotts Hill, the son of the late Frank Sidney Thomison and Pearl Pafford Alexander Thomison. He was a retired bridge inspector with the State of Tennessee, and worked as a tow boat captain for fifteen years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Mitchell, Faye McBride, and Mapul Wyatt; and brothers, John Thomison and J.T. Thomison. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Anita Diamond Thomison; a son, Randy (Christina) Thomison of Linden; grandchildren, Rafe and Taylor Thomison; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.