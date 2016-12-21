ELVA ANN QUALLS

Ms. Qualls, 92, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at her home. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 18, 2016, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Robert Chandler officiating. Burial was at the Qualls Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Wiley Qualls and Bertie Duncan Qualls. She was retired from Washington Manufacturing Corporation, and loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Qualls; a grandson, Jeffery Wayne McDonald; sisters, Ola Vee Parnell and Jo Nell Barber; and brothers, Edward and Doc Qualls. Survivors include her daughters, Ann Hickerson and Diannia Smith; grandchildren, Tammy (Tim) Choate, Timothy (April) Qualls, Kim Lake, Wendy Smith, Francis (Bobby) Runions; great grandchildren, Chason (Koree) Choate, Kelsey Choate, Emma Qualls, Zack and Abbi Lake, Tra’on Cooper, Anslea Emory, Willow Dailey, Dalton, Chesney and Cambree Runions; brothers, Charles (Ruthie) Qualls, and Glenn Qualls, and a host of other loving family members and friends.