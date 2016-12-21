Everyone is invited to join Mr. and Mrs. Cowboy at Lobelville Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, Christmas Day, for their fourth annual Country Christmas, with turkey, ham, and all the fixings, live music, and crafts for kids. This is a wonderful opportunity to visit with friends or meet new neighbors.

This event is free and open to the public, reservations are not required, and no family is too large. Take-out dinners available for those who must work or care for family members.

Please call Lobelville Library at 593-3111 for questions or additional information. Food donations are needed and so are volunteers; please call if you would like to help. Especially needed: hams, turkeys, drinks, and desserts.