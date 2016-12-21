ARRESTS MADE IN K-M MARKET ROBBERY

T wo arrests have been made in the December 10 robbery at K-M Market in Linden.

Jeff Brown, 41, and Christopher Snodgrass, 28, are charged with aggravated robbery, filing false reports, and theft of property.

The men were being held in the Perry County Jail.

A store employee called 911 on December 10 at 9:30 p.m. to report an individual entered the store on West Main, asked her to open the register, and then took about $2,000 in cash.

Sheriff Nick Weems said that he was very proud of his staff and that Chief Deputy Bart Rosson and Investigator Curt Mercer worked diligently on this case.