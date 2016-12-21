4-H COMMUNITY SERVICE

BY /STACY CLARK

UT Extension Agent

Each month Perry County 4-H clubs are doing a community service project. For December, the Community Service Leader, along with the club members, chose projects that would be helpful for the holidays.

Ms. Ellen Perkinson’s fourth, Ms. Nicole Byrd’s fourth, Ms. Emily Hickerson’s fifth, and Ms. Terri Heath’s eighth grade clubs created Christmas cards for the residents at the Perry County Nursing Home.

Ms. Lisa Marlin’s 5A & 5B made Christmas cards for Perry County Nursing Home and Perry Community Hospital.

Ms. Lisa Marlin’s 5C and Ms. Amber Whitt’s 6B and 6C clubs collected can foods for the local food pantry.

Ms. Emily Hickerson’s sixth grade club collected toys for a local organization.

Ms. Donna Young’s seventh grade clubs made Christmas cards for veterans.

Ms. Farrah Rotgers’ seventh grade club donated items for the local animal shelter.

Ms. Emily Hickerson’s eighth grade club donated items for a basket for a benefit auction.

All of the clubs are collecting tabs from soda cans for their community service project for January due to the short time frame from our December meetings to our January meetings. The clubs will select another project for February at the January meetings.