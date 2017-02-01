Latest E-Edition News FREE FLU SHOTS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST February 1, 2017 HASLAM WANTS TO EXPAND BROADBAND February 1, 2017 $3,357,562 IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY February 1, 2017 BE CAUTIOUS ON HIGHWAY 13 February 1, 2017 Sports VIKINGS SUFFERED THREE LOSSES February 1, 2017 LADY VIKINGS DEFEATED RIVERSIDE February 1, 2017 Take Our Poll What Do You Think About Our New Website? Excellent Good Just OK Could Use Improvement View Results Loading ... Perry County Tourism Booklet National Headlines Judge: Lottery Executive Can’t Work for 2 Firms Until 2018 February 1, 2017 Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison February 1, 2017 The Latest: Goodell Has Close Relationship With Kraft February 1, 2017 Even Cam Newton Can Appreciate Memes About His Fashion Style February 1, 2017 Dozens Arrested on Anniversary of Deadly Egypt Soccer Riot February 1, 2017 Will Cavs, Rockets and Raps keep slumping after a weird January? February 1, 2017 Parole Hearing Underway for Follower of Charles Manson February 1, 2017 Comparing the US Federal Reserve’s Views on Economy February 1, 2017 Bill to Trigger UK’s EU Exit Passes First Hurdle: Lawmakers Back It by 498-114 February 1, 2017 John Lynch demanded secrecy to test if 49ers would leak info February 1, 2017